Hopes rise of last-minute Northern Ireland power-sharing deal

Irish republican party Sinn Fein was due to consider a last-minute deal to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland on Friday, after the territory’s other main parties signaled their agreement.

The British and Irish governments published a draft deal late Thursday in bid to end a three-year impasse and restore Northern Ireland‘s devolved administration.

“We will study the text and give it careful consideration,” Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said.

Sinn Fein, which seeks a united Ireland, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which wishes to remain in union with Britain, have shared power for most of the years following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which underpins Northern Ireland‘s fragile peace process.

“On balance we believe there is a basis upon which the assembly and executive can be re-established in a fair and balanced way,” DUP leader Arlene Foster said.

“This is not a perfect deal and there are elements within it which we recognize are the product of long negotiations and represent compromise outcomes,” Foster said, adding that “there will always need to be give and take.”

The devolved assembly could meet later Friday if the agreement is finalized.

Sinn Fein had demanded an act to make Irish an official language in Northern Ireland, but the draft deal proposes the compromise of appointing two language commissioners.

New elections to the devolved assembly would be required if the parties fail to reach an agreement by Monday.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who joined this week’s talks, said the draft agreement “represents a fair deal to re-establish the executive and assembly in Northern Ireland.”

“It’s a deal that is unquestionably in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland,” Coveney wrote in Irish newspaper The Journal on Friday.

Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has promised a financial package for the territory if the parties can agree to the deal.

“It is unacceptable that we are in this situation at the moment,” the Belfast Telegraph quoted Smith as saying while visiting a Northern Irish school on Friday.

“Education and health have been decimated, are in total crisis, so at least today there is a glimmer of hope,” Smith said.

Smith met Colum Eastwood, leader of Northern Ireland‘s moderate Irish nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).

The SDLP is “pushing for strong financial commitments on childcare, [higher education] and housing. They have been priorities throughout these talks,” SDLP spokesman Martin McAuley tweeted after the meeting.

In an earlier report, Dpa cited Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s vice president, saying her party had made very reasonable demands for Irish to be made an official language in Northern Ireland.

“Because ultimately… the Irish language act is about respect for anyone with a Irish national identity,” she said.

DUP leader Arlene Foster later tweeted that “whether you’re British, Irish or N Irish, you should all feel at home in NI.”

“No identity should be elevated above the other,” Foster added.