Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The Army’s artillery battalion unit will fire a 6-gun salute from the Ilinden army barracks at 6 p.m. on occasion of North Macedonia’s NATO accession.

The Army says the gun salute honors Friday’s deposit of the country’s Instrument of Ratification to the State Department, officially making North Macedonia a full-fledged member of NATO.