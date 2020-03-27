Honorary gun salute marks North Macedonia’s NATO membership

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The Army’s artillery battalion unit by firing a 6-gun salute from the Ilinden army barracks on Friday at 6 p.m. marked the occasion of North Macedonia formally becoming the 30th NATO ally.

“The firing of 6-gun salute took place soon after the depositing of North Macedonia’s instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the U.S. State Department, which was the final act formalizing the full-fledged NATO membership. It completes the strategic commitment of our country,” said the Army General Staff.