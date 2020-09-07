Honorary gun salute and marching band’s concert ahead of Independence Day

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) -The Army’s artillery battalion unit fired Monday a 5-gun salute ahead of North Macedonia’s Independence Day (September 8).

The 5-gun salute was fired from the Skopje-based Ilinden barracks.

In the meantime, the City’s marching band gave a concert in downtown Skopje.

On Tuesday, a government delegation will laid wreaths on the graves of the former presidents, the late Boris Trajkovski and Kiro Gligorov.

The central event is scheduled to take place in the government’s park, where Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will deliver an address.

Taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Independence Day celebrations are organized in line with health safety protocols of the Commission for Infectious Diseases.