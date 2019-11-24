Hong Kong voters smash voting record as 2.5 million cast their ballot

Hong Kong voters broke records on Sunday as more than 60 percent of the electorate turned out for district council elections in the protest-wracked territory.

District councils are the lowest rung of Hong Kong’s semi-democratic government but the vote is widely taken as a referendum on months of anti-government demonstrations that have roiled the former British colony since early June.

More than 1,100 candidates are competing for 452 seats in district councils across the city.

Nearly 2.5 million people cast their vote by 6:30 pm (1030 GMT) with four hours left until polls closed, according to election officials.

By 3:30 pm, voters had smashed the previous record for participation, set in 2015 at 47 percent of registered voters and 1.36 million ballots cast, according to the South China Morning Post.

While voting was peaceful despite long queues, electoral watchdog the Election Observation Project said some voters had reported being filmed by unidentified people outside of polling stations.

Riot police were also stationed in the vicinity of most polling stations.

Residents told dpa that the vote held much more significance for them than in years past.

“The election is the last chance to express our opinion. Most of the protests were banned by the government,” a 26-year-old bank clerk said after casting his vote.

“In the last election, there were only pro-Beijing candidates in our district. This time there is also a democratic candidate. Something has changed.”

Jason, a 30-year-old freelancer, waited more than an hour in front of the polling station at Hong Kong‘s Queens College. “I would have waited even longer. We want democracy and an end to police violence,” he said.

Pro-democracy groups have used months of protest and anger at Hong Kong’s government to register scores of new voters and promote their agenda.

Should pro-democracy candidates do well on Sunday, this would indicate that Hong Kongers remain firmly behind the protest movement, which has seen participation from hundreds of thousands of residents.

Protests began in Hong Kong over legislation that would have allowed residents to be extradited to mainland China, but they have since come to represent a mass movement against the local and Beijing governments and police violence.

Many protesters expressed concern that the draft extradition bill was a sign that Hong Kong was losing its promised autonomy to China, which the former British colony was promised for 50 years when it returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China under the “one country, two systems” arrangement until 2047.