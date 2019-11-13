Hong Kong students evacuated after unprecedented campus violence

Dozens of students were evacuated from Hong Kong‘s Chinese University on Wednesday after a night of unprecedented violence between anti-government protesters and police.

Police fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters set up barricades and threw petrol bombs in an effort to prevent authorities from entering the campus.

Police said Wednesday that more than 1,567 tear gas cannisters, 1,312 rubber bullets and 126 sponge grenades were used to quell the protest and that more than 142 people had been arrested.

Police stated that the university campus had been made into a “weapons factory” and claimed that over 400 petrol bombs had been thrown at authorities during Tuesday’s protest.

Protesters camped at the university overnight to Wednesday and have started building further barricades and restocking their weapons supply.

Elsewhere in the city, transit ground to a halt, with metro lines shut down and roadblocks in several districts.

In Central district, the city’s main financial hub, office workers and protesters blocked roads and voiced their demands, including the dissolution of the Hong Kong police force.

Hong Kong has now entered into its 23rd week of protests, which have become increasingly violent as demands for democratic reforms and an independent investigation into police violence go unheard by the government.