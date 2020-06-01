Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square vigil cancelled amid pandemic

Hong Kong, 1 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A vigil to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre on June 4 has been cancelled after organizers received a letter from police objecting to the event citing social distancing measures.

The event, which has taken place for the past 30 years, usually draws crowds of more than 100,000 people.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam recently extended social distancing measures to June 4, effectively stamping out the possibility of any larger event taking place, in a move organizers referred to as “political suppression.”

News of the cancellation comes as Hong Kong’s political crisis continues to deepen over the future of its National Security law.

On Friday, Chinese premier Xi Jinping and delegates from across China voted in favour of Beijing stepping in to enact new legislation in response to unrest in Hong Kong.

Britain, the United States, Australia and Canada issued a joint statement condemning the move, which is widely understood as a threat to Hong Kong’s autonomy under the “One country, two systems” framework.

Anti-government protests started taking place again as soon the threat of Covid-19 was brought under control with the help of a trace, test and isolation protocal.

Hong Kong has 1,085 cases of the disease, with four people having died as a result.