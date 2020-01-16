ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

‘Honeyland’ to be screened in Ljubljana Jan. 25

'Honeyland' is set to be screened in Ljubljana Jan. 25, as part of the balKam festival. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 16 January 2020 14:50
