“Honeyland’s” Samir Ljuma and Fejmi Daut receive ASC’s first documentary award

Skopje, 26 January 2020 (MIA) – “Honeyland’s” cinematographers Samir Ljuma and Fejmi Daut were presented with the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) first documentary award at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“Joker” director-producer Todd Phillips handed out the award, which the ASC introduced this year, saying this was a “golden age for documentaries.”

At the 34th Annual ASC Awards ceremony, Ljuma said he had received the most important award a cinematographer could wish for.

“So happy we’re part of this ceremony, it’s the first time that Macedonia is part of this kind of awards ceremony,” Daut said in a short interview with American Cinematographer after the awards ceremony, extending gratitude for the honor.

Ljuma noted he was glad they were the first winners of the ASC award in this category.

“I can’t express my gratitude towards the ASC for opening the doors for cinematography in documentary,” he said.

“I’d like to tell every person who wants to do our job that everything is possible, that one day you can hold this [award]” Ljuma continued. “Only if you’re very honest, if you love what you do, your dream becomes true.”

British cinematographer Roger Deakins won the award for the best feature-film cinematography for Sam Mendes’s “1917.”

“Honeyland’s” directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov were among the nominees of the Directors Guild of America Awards in the category of Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary. The award in this category went to director Steven Bognar for “American Factory.”