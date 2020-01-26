“Honeyland’s” Samir Ljuma and Fejmi Daut receive ASC’s first documentary award

Skopje, 26 January 2020 (MIA) – “Honeyland’s” cinematographers Samir Ljuma and Fejmi Daut were presented with the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) first documentary award at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
“Joker” director-producer Todd Phillips handed out the award, which the ASC introduced this year, saying this was a “golden age for documentaries.”
At the 34th Annual ASC Awards ceremony, Ljuma said he had received the most important award a cinematographer could wish for.
“So happy we’re part of this ceremony, it’s the first time that Macedonia is part of this kind of awards ceremony,” Daut said in a short interview with American Cinematographer after the awards ceremony, extending gratitude for the honor.
Ljuma noted he was glad they were the first winners of the ASC award in this category.