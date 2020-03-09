Honeyland’s Hatidze Muratova meets Erasmus+ students

Veles, 9 March 2020 (MIA) – There isn’t a person around who doesn’t know Hatidze’s name anymore. She’s plain, sweet, humble, radiates kindness and positive energy, and is full of life’s wisdom. After all the world’s film festivals and Hollywood glamour, our world ambassador, our beekeeper, has finally come back home to her own life, and to the small things she considers big.

It’s winter, so she moved to her new house in Durfulija, a gift from her friends from the film, but she can’t wait for spring to come, so she can go back to her house in Bekirlija, to be close to her bees and nature – her life.

I’ve wanted to meet Hatidze for a long time, and I finally did on February 29, 2020, at a school event in Lozovo, which is around 10 minutes away from Durfulija.

The event is a six-day student visit within the Erasmus+ program, in which students from the “Metodija Mitevski-Britso” elementary school hosted their peers and mentors from Portugal, Bulgaria and Greece. Their Italian friends, who they visited in January, were unfortunately prevented from visiting them due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hatidze’s message to the children: Love bees, they keep the world alive. Split everything you have evenly

When Ubavka, my colleague, and I walked into the school’s hall, Svetlana Stojkova greeted us. She is a woman from Veles who has lived in Lozovo for many years, teaching French at the school. She is also the one responsible for the Erasmus+ project. This is the second time she’s welcomed us to this program, because we already met the hosts and guests when they arrived on February 26. The children performed an unforgettable intercultural and musical program through lyrics, songs and games.

Our reason for visiting was to introduce our heroine, Hatidze, to the children so that she would tell them about Honeyland and share stories from her childhood.

I spotted Hatidze in the hall, surrounded by children. Her happiness is visible from a mile away while the children asked her all sorts of questions. She answered them, hugged them, and took pictures with them as mementos.

Hatidze Muratova, the heroine of Honeyland, was the guest of the penultimate part of the Erasmus+ project program, accentuating forgotten games from the past, played in the streets and schoolyards.

Svetlana Stojkova announced her, presenting her in front of the guests in Macedonian and mellifluous French, due to the Francophone nature of the visit. The big screen behind her played parts of Honeyland, as well as recorded segments about Hatidze and the film itself. Hatidze shared stories from her childhood and she talked about the games she played as a child, sharing messages about life.

Hatidze’s stories: We shared everything and lived in harmony

“When we were kids, we had no lights nor roads, but life was good. There were Turks, Aromanians and Albanians in the village, so I learned Macedonian, Albanian and Aromanian. Our parents couldn’t buy us toys, so we played with dolls we made out of wood, wool and rags. It made us really happy. We loved those dolls and played with them a lot. We also played with walnuts, and all our games were really nice,” Hatidze reminisces, adding:

“We weren’t allowed to eat pears and apples off the trees without permission, so whenever we would get permission, we would eat them happily.”

She told the children how they waited impatiently for St. George’s Day and Eid al-Fitr, days when their parents would buy them new clothes. Whatever they got to eat, they’d share and they’d be happy and content.

They had strict rules back then. She points out that back then it was improper for girls to drink coffee, so she had her first cup of coffee at age 21. Her brother didn’t allow her to wear makeup. Once, on her way to Veles, she put on some cream and blush, and her brother made her wash it off.

About the messages the film conveys

She told the children that, whenever times were tough for her and her mother, she prayed to God for someone to knock at her door and change her life.

And then a film crew came along.

She agreed to tell them her story. They asked what she wants in return, and she answered “A glass of water and I’ll be happy”.

Thus, Honeyland was conceived. The filming should have only lasted for six months, but it went on for three years.

“I said to myself, I’ll move forward and I am never going back,” Hatidze said, smiling at the thunderous applause.

“If you don’t divide it halfway, the bees get nothing. They need to eat honey, not sugar, and some beekeepers give them sugar. Just like bees, people should share everything too.

I want to tell all children to always stay close to their parents, just like I have been with my father and mother, because they cared for us and we should take care of them,” Hatidze told the children.

Because of the inter-generational nature of the visit, her niece Edina Muratova, an eighth-grader, went out on the stage and spoke in French to her friends, and the Portuguese, Bulgarian and Greek guests, about the game she learned from her auntie Hatidze.

Hatidze told them that they learned and sang in school, and then she sang a song about bees from her childhood. “K’a ninda danide altan – I’m a busy bee, I collect golden honey…”

She loved math, and she told the children to learn it just as much as other subjects, especially languages.

“Back then, the teachers would beat us with sticks so we would learn better. Now there are no sticks, and there is no learning,” Hatidze said, causing laughter and applause. Expressing the joy she felt from hanging out with the children, she wished them lots of success in their school careers. To conclude everything, she sang, in fluent Macedonian, Chekor po chekor jas chekoram pokraj reka Bregalnica (Step by step I walk by the river Bregalnica).

In a later conversation for the media, Hatidze had a message for the parents. She says they should take their children hiking in nature as much as possible, because of how beneficial it is for their development. She says they shouldn’t just focus on work, but that they should find time for their children and teach them the right values. In addition, she stresses the importance of protecting and conserving nature, because that’ll lead to more bees who are very beneficial to nature for reasons beyond producing honey.

“Parents are the ones who point children onto the right path. Children should respect their parents, and take care of them when they grow old,” Hatidze says.

Potential Honeyland sequel

Hatidze and the film crew are thinking about making a sequel, but nothing has been defined yet. So far, she says, she hasn’t received any money from the film, only the house in Darfulija, which is not fully furnished yet.

She plans to have a contract drawn up if she is to ever make a documentary again, to avoid issues like this one.

She would like the Honeyland sequel to focus on her love of singing, and new encounters with school children.

Hatidze: the real-life assigned reading

Hatidze left such a strong impression, that the idea for her to become “real-life assigned reading” was quickly hatched, meaning that she would meet students from other schools and teach them the importance of conserving nature, honey, and bees.

My niece, Tea, a third-grader at the elementary school “Blazhe Koneski” in Veles, upon learning I met Hatidze, whispered in my ear:

“Auntie, please tell Hatidze to come to our school.”

Antoanela Dimitrievska

Translator: Dragana Knežević