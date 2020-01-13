Honeyland lands two Oscar nominations

Skopje, 13 January 2020 (MIA) – Macedonian filmmaking duo Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s Honeyland received two nominations from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: for best documentary feature and best international feature.

According to the Honeyland team’s official Facebook page, the documentary “inspires genuine empathy, which you cannot forget after seeing the movie.”

Though the Oscar nominations may be a great accomplishment, the team notes, “the change we are looking forward to should be even greater.”

“This change starts with each of us, individually,” they say.

Also nominated for best documentary are American Factory, The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, and For Sama.

Corpus Christi (Poland), Les Misérables (France), Pain and Glory (Spain), and Parasite (South Korea) are the other contenders for this year's international feature Academy Award.