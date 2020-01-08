“Honeyland” is back in Skopje theaters

Поврзани вести
Cinematheque to show ten children’s films during winter break
8 January 2020 9:36
Badnik celebrations at Skopje’s cathedral church
6 January 2020 13:31
КупиКнига.мк releases list of top 10 bestsellers in 2019
5 January 2020 12:33
Vevchani Carnival to take place Jan. 12-14
3 January 2020 16:12
Opera singer Ana Durlovski performs in New Year’s concert with Munich Radio Orchestra
3 January 2020 12:22
Rijeka and Galway: 2020 European Capitals of Culture
31 December 2019 12:44
Провери го и оваClose
-
‘Honeyland’ shortlisted for Oscar nominations in two categories17 December 2019 10:48
-
Cinematheque to host People Like Us, Mobile, and Animax film festivals2 December 2019 12:50
-
Macedonian films selected for EFA, Lux Prize7 November 2019 15:51