Home quarantine for everyone exposed to coronavirus-infected doctor

Skopje, 9 March 2020 (MIA) – Everyone who had contact with the Clinic for Dermatology director Nina Caca Biljanovska, North Macedonia’s fourth coronavirus case, has been ordered to isolate themselves at home for 14 days, according to Health Minister Venko Filipche.

The clinic will be temporarily closed and disinfected, while its 64 employees, 11 patients, and 13 outpatients will be placed in home quarantine for the next two weeks, Minister Filipche told a news conference Monday, citing an official decision of the State Sanitary Health Inspectorate.

The clinic hosted a dermato-venereal diseases symposium over the weekend, Filipche added.

The conference was attended by 103 physicians, who were all notified over the phone and ordered to self-isolate themselves.

Three of them were from Greece, North Macedonia’s Health Minister pointed out, adding that he had already notified his Greek counterpart about their identity.

Filipche said the Clinic for Dermatology director Biljanovska, who hadn’t observed the recommendations for compulsory self-isolation after traveling to coronavirus-affected Italy, should be dismissed.

However, he added, considering the country is in a pre-election period, her dismissal is impossible at the moment.

Once again, the Health Minister expressed his disappointment with Biljanovska’s actions.

She had arrived from Italy a week ago and went back to work without taking any tests.

Filipche once again urged everyone to follow the authorities’ recommendations on how to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

He stressed that people who had traveled to coronavirus-hit countries and were ordered to self-isolate should adhere to the prescribed measures.

Highlighting that endangering public health is a very serious offense, Filipche said: “No one will be spared from taking responsibility.”

“I urge everyone,” he added, “to exercise common sense and maintain strict adherence to absolutely all recommendations.”

Filipche announced that the Shtip dermatology clinic would be temporarily closed, too, because all of its staff members had attended the Skopje conference.

Any Skopje patients requiring treatment from the closed clinic, the Health Minister noted, will be able to receive it at Skopje’s September 8th City Hospital.

Unrelated to Biljanovska, Filipche said, eight more people are awaiting their coronavirus test results after developing flu-like symptoms.

The results should be known by the end of the day. mr/