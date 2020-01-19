0_Macedonia.PortalArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderSociety

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis stunned by ‘Honeyland’ movie

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis praised ‘Honeyland’ movie calling it staggering.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 19 January 2020 15:32

