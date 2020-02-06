Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas dies at age 103

Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas, star of the film Spartacus, died on Wednesday at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas announced on Facebook and Instagram.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today,” Michael Douglas wrote in a post on Instagram.

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad.

“Kirk‘s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

Douglas was the son of Jewish Russian immigrants, he grew up in New York state. He starred in more than 80 films over the course of a decades-long career.