Holders Man City face Arsenal, United play Chelsea in FA Cup final four

FA Cup holders Manchester City booked a return to Wembley Stadium for the semi–finals with Sunday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

City will now face Arsenal after Dani Ceballos struck in injury time for a 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

Kevin de Bruyne scored a penalty in the 37th minute before Raheem Sterling sealed City’s result with his curled finish on 68 minutes.

“We should have scored more,” said de Bruyne. “We had a few problems with penalties this year. The gaffer (manager) asked me to step up and I have scored a couple now.”

Eight-time winners Chelsea also progressed to the final four after Ross Barkley’s goal made the difference in a 1-0 win at Leicester City.

Chelsea will play Manchester United, who beat Norwich City 2-1 in extra time on Saturday, for their semi-final.

Both ties will be played at England’s national football ground on the weekend of July 18-19.

Ivory Coast striker Nicolas Pepe’s 25th-minute penalty grabbed the lead for Arsenal after hosts Sheffield had John Lundstram’s goal on eight minutes disallowed for offside.

Chris Wilder’s Blades had another goal rubbed out for offside from John Egan’s header but David McGoldrick equalised with three minutes left as extra-time loomed.

Spanish midfielder Ceballos then skipped past the Sheffield defence and slipped in the winning goal at the near post to send the 13-time winners to Wembley.

“I am really pleased. This is a difficult place to come and get a win. We are back at Wembley,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“I knew Sheffield United were going to have moments. They are so good at their game plans and putting teams under pressure. But we were able to win.”

City bombarded the Newcastle defence with 12 shots in the opening 20 minutes, while restricting their opponents to just one hit in the first half.

Soon they were rewarded for their efforts when a push on Gabriel Jesus from Newcastle’s Fabian Schar brought a penalty to the FA Cup holders.

De Bruyne grabbed a goal on his 29th birthday as the Belgian stroked home the spot kick with ease to give City a deserved half-time lead.

In the second half, Sterling charged at Newcastle’s line, turned in and his curled effort doubled City’s advantage and ultimately booked their return to Wembley.

The former Premier League champions are still on course for a domestic double after they won the League Cup against Aston Villa in February.

Barkley found Chelsea’s breakthrough by converting Willian’s right wing cross in the 63rd minute.

Chelsea’s latest appearance at Wembley will be their third semi-final in the last four years of the competition.

In making the final four, Arsenal equal the record for semi-final appearances with 30, which Manchester United reached after their Norwich success.

Sheffield thought they had moved ahead early when Lundstram finished off Oli McBurnie’s looping header, but the video assistant referee (VAR) stepped in and kept the sides goalless.

Alexandre Lacazette tumbled on the edge of Sheffield’s box after Chris Basham clipped the back of his boot and referee Paul Tierney immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Pepe wasted no time in choosing where the ball was going as he lashed the ball in the bottom left corner for a first half lead.

McGoldrick briefly ended Sheffield United’s frustrations with valid goal for the hosts after Arsenal failed to clear a launched throw in with three minutes remaining.

A mis-hit clearance from Sead Kolasinac bounced off a team-mate and fell to McGoldrick who bundled the ball over the line.

However, Ceballos picked up a loose ball in their box and threaded it through goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s legs, securing victory and Arsenal’s Wembley ticket for the semi–finals in three weeks’ time.