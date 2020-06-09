Hoffenheim part company with coach Alfred Schreuder

Bundesliga club Hoffenheim have agreed the departure of coach Alfred Schreuder by mutual consent less than a year after he replaced Julian Nagelsmann on the bench.

Schreuder, 47, took over last summer when Nagelsmann moved to Leipzig and leaves the team seventh in the table with four games remaining of the coronavirus-delayed season.

Hoffenheim thanked Schreuder, who was contracted to 2022 after joining from Ajax in his native Netherlands, for his work this term but disagreements over the future direction of the team was the reason for change.

“In important detailed questions we were of different opinions so working together beyond the season end did not make sense,” said director of professional football Alexander Rosen.

Hoffenheim said Rosen would work closely with the remaining coaching staff in a “team solution” to seeing out the rest of the season, starting Friday at home to Leipzig.

Schreuder leaves with the team unbeaten in their last four outings and two points off the final automatic European place. Seventh could also enter the Europa League depending on the outcome of the German Cup.

“That the job in Hoffenheim would be a big challenge was known to me from the beginning,” said Schreuder. “The work here gave me a lot of pleasure.

“I think the club for giving me the chance to work in the Bundesliga.”