Hillary Clinton warns Democrats need ‘overwhelming’ victory

Former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton warned that even with more votes, Democrats can lose to President Donald Trump in November, calling for people to vote and insisting the party needs an “overwhelming” victory in the November election.

“Don’t forget: Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me,” Clinton said, in her endorsement of the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take on the Republican incumbent.

The comment was a nod to Clinton’s own fate in the 2016 campaign, when she received more votes on a national level than Trump, but failed to win enough states to take over the White House.

Clinton said it was not enough to encourage people to vote against Trump, urging campaigners to make the case to “vote for” Biden.