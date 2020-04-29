Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden, says he’d be ‘a real president’

New York, 29 April 2020 (tca/dpa) – Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, praising him as a clear-eyed and duly experienced politician who can become “a real president.”

Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, announced the unsurprising endorsement during a virtual town hall event with Biden.

“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science … but brought us together,” Clinton said in a thinly veiled jab at Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just someone who plays one on TV.”

Clinton cited Biden’s extensive resume, which includes six terms in the U.S. Senate and two terms as vice president.

“He has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” Clinton said. “This is a moment when we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden.”

Biden returned the favor.

“A woman should be president of the United States right now,” he said.

Clinton is the latest in a long line of high-profile Democrats to get behind Biden’s presidential bid.

Former President Barack Obama offered his formal endorsement of Biden earlier this month, as did 2020 campaign rival Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders’ announcement officially made Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Except for a handful of virtual town halls and video appearances, Biden, 77, has stayed out of the public eye since the coronavirus pandemic forced many states to implement strict social distancing directives.

Still, Biden is leading Trump in most polls.

A USA Today/Suffolk University survey released Monday put Biden 6 points ahead of Trump in a national head-to-head matchup.