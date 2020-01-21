0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo

High time to take a step forward, Dimitrov tells Davos panel

It's high time North Macedonia took a step forward on its European path - opening well-deserved EU accession talks, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told a panel on the Western Balkan countries, held Tuesday as part of the Davos 2020 World Economic Forum.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 21 January 2020 14:44
Back to top button
Close
Close