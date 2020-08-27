High schoolers stick to plan of staging protest on Aug. 31

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – Despite government’s decision the school year to start on Oct. 1, the Union of High School Students said it stick to its plan of staging a protest scheduled for Monday (Aug. 31).

The Union of High School Students requests school year to immediately start with combined learning model, not with online classes, in municipalities that the number of coronavirus infected persons is not high.

The Union’s president Blendi Hodai told MIA that they proposed school year to start on Oct. 1 at the meeting with government officials, because they thought the authorities needed more time to prepare a combined learning model.

The initiators of the protest are against online classes in all high schools, but to start with a combined model, i.e. rotating the high school students in the classes every two days (online classes and in-person classes) and the approach should not be centralized, but each municipality should organize a model according to the epidemiological situation.

“We will protest for a combined learning model to start as of Oct. 1, and not to start with online classes, and the model to change after that, in November,” Hodai said.

At the meeting with the Commission for Infectious Diseases, as he said, they were suggested that it is safer to start school year with online classes, and the situation will be monitored and depending on that the model will change.

Since the Union of High School Students has branches in 17 cities in the country and, as Hodai said, a lot of representatives will participate in the protest on Monday and they will be joined by parents who support the model they advocate.

The protest will start at 5:30 pm on Monday (Aug. 31) in front of the building of the Ministry of Education and Science, and will end in front of the government building.