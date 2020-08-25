High schoolers attend Infectious Diseases Commission meeting

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Representatives of the Union of High School Students attended on Tuesday morning a meeting of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, during which they were briefed on the COVID-19 situation in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

They presented at the meeting students’ requests regarding the Commission’s plan for the start of the new school year.

Most of the requests referred to gradual implementation of protocols depending on the epidemiological situation in the country, the press release read.

Health Minister Venko Filipche explained to high school students the process of implementation and easing of restrictive measures, in line with the epidemiological situation in North Macedonia.

Moverover, he told them that all preventive measures have been based on expert analysis and recommendations issued by the Commission and have aimed to protect public health.

Participants agreed at the meeting to continue intensive communication in order to improve implementation of back to school protocols, the press release read.