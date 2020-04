Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – This year’s high school final exam is cancelled, said Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi on Thursday.

Minister Ademi presented the set of measures from the education plan that the Government adopted at today’s session.

Pupils in elementary and secondary schools will not go back to schools by June 10, i.e. e-instruction will resume until the end of the school year.

First graders will be enrolled in schools in June instead of May.