High five! Bayern do enough to lift Super Cup against Dortmund

Bayern Munich were not at their best but a fortuitous late winner from Joshua Kimmich secured a fifth trophy in 2020 in the form of the German Super Cup, 3-2 against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Kimmich bundled his own rebound over the line in the 82nd minute after Dortmund’s Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland wiped out a two-goal deficit.

Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Mueller had given Bayern a solid advantage but they lost control of the game to goals either side of half-time and Dortmund missed chances to go in front.

The Super Cup is usually played as a curtain-raiser for the new season but was delayed and contested behind closed doors in Munich due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern won the treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League in the extended 2019/20 season and also won the European Super Cup against Sevilla earlier this month.