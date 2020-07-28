Henrik Markus – the ambassador who criss-crossed the country on his bike

Delchevo, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – Henrik Markus is the only ambassador to the country who managed to ride a sufficient number of kilometers on his bike, a feat previously unachieved by any of his predecessors.

During his latest bike tour/visit of the Delchevo region, the Slovak ambassador told us all about his love of bicycles that grew into a goal to travel as many kilometers as possible, alongside seeing as many parts of the country as possible.

We started our conversation with Markus with a short introduction to his beginnings as an ambassador.

“Early August will mark two and a half years since the beginning of my term here. I came to Macedonia, which became North Macedonia in the meantime, not by accident because I was lucky to choose my own profession. I am not new into the profession of ambassador. I started in 1994, during the war in Bosnia, and I chose Macedonia when the Macedonian Embassy came to Belgrade, and I served there from 2000-2003. I practically started working in 1999, coming mainly to Ohrid and Skopje, but I didn’t know the whole country. Now I’m slowly getting to know it,” Markus states.

The Slovak ambassador says he started riding a bike for health reasons.

“I started riding a bike for health reasons because knee pains prevented me from doing sports. My bike riding beginnings were somewhere around 2007, when I served in Switzerland and France. The funniest part is I started with hillside riding, which is a sort of message to beginner cyclists – it’s psychological. A lot of people think it’s a problem, but the real problem is the way of thinking. You just have to start doing it, and don’t give up. At first, because I had no muscle mass due to my injury, started riding 200 meters and I kept going up to 300, to reach my current level. You can’t just head to Sultan Tepe and climb it like it’s nothing,” the ambassador says.

After coming to our country, Markus does a bike tour every Saturday to a place of his choosing. Very few people have ridden a bike as much as he has so far, he says.

“There are many interesting spots here that I won’t conquer before my mandate ends. I’ve been to Kajmakchalan, Pelister, Carev Vrv and Sultan Tepe, which is quite the interesting spot. In eastern Macedonia, I’ve been to Pehchevo last year, and to Berovo this year. We’ve had many interesting tours near the Bulgarian border.

“This is my first time in Delchevo. I’ve heard you have a good community of cyclists and hikers, and I found a true friend and professional, Ljupcho Chuchukovski, to whom I gave a true test of preparedness. The tour was 52 km long, at around 1350 m altitude. We rode near the villages Bigla and Trsino, and it was a really interesting trail. We got caught in a storm, but we got lucky.”

What I experienced here, he says is quintessential Macedonian hospitality.

“A member of the staff of the municipality participated as well, so I had the feeling that the municipality is doing a good job supporting these activities,” Markus says.

He considers marking a few bike trails in eastern Macedonia which would help beginner cyclists. He believes that the Pijanec region has all the conditions necessary for the development or bike tourism.

“A friend of mine from Veles, who does all the tours with me, and I wanted to mark some trails in this region so we could help somewhat. We were going to do it last week, but there was a storm so we left it for this week, but then this week my friend went on tour on Solunska Glava, so we’ll try again another time.

Alongside the Solunska Glava ride being quite difficult in comparison to Pelister and Kajmakchalan, I wanted to visit Delchevo this weekend, and I also brought my wife and daughter with me. I think that there’s a tendency to develop mountain bike tourism, because it’s the sport that’s advanced the most since this corona-crisis.

The diplomats says that people are buying bikes, which is a good way to stay healthy, and it’s also a good way to socialize.

“The region has potential, there are beginner trails, and one of the prospective trails is the one we were on the other day. It’s a landscape trail which can be marked with signs to help people avoid getting lost. The trail is ideal for those who lack the physical preparedness, but want to see the sights while riding. The goal for me and Ljupcho Chuchukovski is to discover the other mountain trails in your region,” Markus adds.

After tough bike tours, Markus spends his Sundays resting and preparing for work-related obligations. We talked about politics and the the country’s EU integration perspective. His view is that the country shouldn’t rush through the negotiations processes, comparing it to Slovakia, a country that saw its best days in the same position.

“As a country, you are on the best track you could be. As a small country, we helped you as much as we could to get on that track. We’re happy to have such a partner, and even happier you started the negotiations. I have to mention the national economy in the European community. There’s a series of chapters relating to these issues, chapters 23 and 24 as a baseline, as well as others. There are series of discussions in the negotiation process. The results are a recommendation for legislative activities, which is a successful project in Serbia and other countries in the Western Balkans, which is our main line of support of North Macedonia on its way to the EU. We’re hoping that this process moves quickly. We’re here to support you. But, I must advise you not to rush things, because I remember the atmosphere being great in Slovakia during our negotiations,” Markus adds.

He said a few words about the coronavirus crisis as well, giving recommendations for getting past it and mitigating the consequences.

“I have my own theory. I think large crowds and activities should be avoided, because they are the main reasons the virus is so rampant. All other measures should be followed as well. I avoid activities that involve multiple people. Your region avoided the virus and that’s one of the reasons I’m here. My activities here confirm my thesis. When we go riding, we stick to groups of 3-4, unless I’m going to a concert I’ve been invited to, but have been avoiding,” concludes Henrik Markus, the Slovak Ambassador to North Macedonia.

He and his friend Ljupcho Chuchukovski announced a repeat visit of Delchevo, where a new bike tour was announced as a way to promote the region. This feat is fully supported by the mayor and municipality of Delchevo.

Valeri Spasevski

Translator: Dragana Knežević