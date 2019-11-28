0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Helsinki Committee marks 25th anniversary

The Helsinki Committee has been fighting for human rights for the past 25 years, guided by the belief in the importance of human dignity, President Stevo Pendarovski said Thursday at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Helsinki Committees for Human Rights.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 28 November 2019 16:41
Back to top button
Close
Close