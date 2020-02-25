Heightened vigilance, quarantine centers, and emergency HQ as prevention against coronavirus spreading

Skopje, 24 February 2020 (MIA) – Heightened vigilance, stronger border controls, and thorough health checks of passengers coming from critical regions in northern Italy are some steps the Ministry of Health has announced as preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Following a meeting of the ministry’s crisis management center, Health Minister Venko Filipche said an emergency headquarters would also be formed to coordinate all relevant institutions’ activities, including daily coronavirus (COVID-2019) press briefings.

Passengers coming from northern Italy, Minister Filipche highlighted, would be allowed to enter the country only through certain border crossings—Bogorodica, Blace, Deve Bair, Tabanovce, and Kjafasan—so that the health checks can be much more focused.

Passengers arriving in Skopje and Ohrid on two flights from Milan today were being thoroughly interviewed and examined, Filipche added.

The three Chinese people who entered the country tested negative and had already been under a 14-day quarantine, according to the Health Minister.

Still, he stressed, they would remain in quarantine and be monitored by health authorities over the next two weeks, as well, as an extra precaution.

Filipche also noted that passengers who need to be isolated would be provided with special rooms at infection centers in Shtip, Veles, and Gostivar.

These centers are equipped with the necessary facilities and staff to provide the proper medical care and supervision, as well as police protection, during a 14-day quarantine period.

The minister, once again, urged people not to visit the critical regions of Italy where the coronavirus outbreak was confirmed. mr/