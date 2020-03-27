Health system in good shape, says Minister Filipche

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The health system is in good shape completely all the while being prepared for an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, says Venko Filipche.

“Our health system, which is fully mobilized including reserve doctors and nurses, is in good shape and fully prepared to take on challenges even if there is an exponential growth in the number of cases,” the Health Minister said Friday answering a journalist question at a news conference regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Clinic and hospitals, he said, have reorganized their work and have introduced rotations.

“A team of doctors almost daily is reading expert papers to see what the options are, what the ways are for applying them to our coronavirus patients. Also, we have been in touch with Macedonian doctors who are in Italy,” Filipche stated.

So far, 17 medical workers have been infected with the coronavirus.

“Regarding the medical workers, I want to say that they haven’t been infected through a direct contact or because of a failure to comply with the protocol. Most of them weren’t aware that they were in contact with infected people,” Minister Filipche said.