Health ministry urges observance of beach and pool protocols

Skopje, 1 August 2020 (MIA) – Considering the increased number of visitors in tourism destinations across the country, the Ministry of Health urged Saturday for observance of the protocols adopted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases related to beaches and pools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the beach protocol, the number of beach goers is restricted to 15 per 100m2, compulsory wearing of protective face equipment, physical distancing of 1,5-2 meters on the beach and in the water, frequent disinfection and reminders to beach goers on the measures and the required conduct.

Group sports (such as beach volleyball) are prohibited and staff must be designated to control the number of visitors and the implementation of measures.

The protocol also regulates the sanitary-hygiene measures, recommendations for staff, whereas cafe and restaurant services are already regulated by the protocol for the hospitality sector.

Regarding the pools, the same protocols apply, with one swimmer allowed per 7m2, along with compulsory disinfection, showers and walking through a disinfection barrier prior to entry in the pool.