Health Ministry: Skopje’s Shutka prison detainees tested for COVID-19

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – Swabs have been collected from 30 prisoners at Skopje’s Shutka prison on Thursday after a detainee tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem, the Health Minsitery said in a press release Friday.

“Health Center teams will examine and collect swabs Friday from inmates detained in the same wing as the deceased. Prison wing staff will also be tested for COVID-19,” the press release read.

Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Thursday that a detainee in Skopje’s Shutka prison, who was admitted on March 8, 2020, has died of a heart attack showing no symptoms of coronavirus, but tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem.