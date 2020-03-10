Health Ministry: Several people test negative for coronavirus, including first patient

Поврзани вести
Irresponsibility helps coronavirus spread, says government
10 March 2020 21:01
Spasovski: Benefits visible, opening EU talks to contribute to regional stability
10 March 2020 19:27
Hundred people in home isolation, Clinic for Dermatology director to be dismissed
10 March 2020 18:31
Two-week shut down of kindergartens, schools, universities, all public gatherings banned
10 March 2020 17:16
Zakharieva: To be a part of EU means to work for the common interest and the future
10 March 2020 16:41
Dimitrov-Morton: Strong UK support for North Macedonia’s EU prospects
10 March 2020 15:07
Провери го и оваClose
-
Vatican closes public access to St Peter’s Square due to coronavirus10 March 2020 19:59
-
WB6 CIF: Coronavirus may paralyze entire economy10 March 2020 16:31
-
Xi vows ‘victory’ over coronavirus in first visit to epicenter10 March 2020 13:34