Health Ministry: Pending coronavirus test negative

Tests for the coronavirus of an unnamed person, which were expected this afternoon, come back negative, says the Ministry of Health Thursday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 27 February 2020 19:51
