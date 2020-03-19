Health Ministry: No new coronavirus cases registered

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – No new coronavirus patients have been registered in North Macedonia by 11:00 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

22 people were tested for the coronavirus late Wednesday, as part of efforts to widen the screening scope. All of them tested negative for the disease.

The total tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia currently stands at 42. All patients are in stable condition, the press release read.

Epidemiologists are working on tracking down people who had been in contact with patients diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday. Additionally, a pediatrician from Skopje has been assigned to join the medical team in Debar.

None of the passengers, who arrived at the Skopje airport before it was shut down on Wednesday, showed coronavirus symptoms. However, they were all advised to remain in self-isolation, the press release read.