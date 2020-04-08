Health Ministry: Mother, 27, dies of coronavirus days after giving birth

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – A coronavirus positive mother from Kumanovo, who gave birth to a premature baby boy on March 30 at the Clinic of Gynecology and Obstetrics, has died Wednesday. The baby is in good condition, but is still in intensive care unit at the Gynecology Clinic, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

“A 27-year-old mother from Kumanovo has just died. On March 30, she gave birth to a premature baby boy, who tests negative for coronavirus. The mother was transferred to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases Clinic on March 31 due to deteriorated condition and shortness of breath. Despite the efforts of doctors, the rapid deterioration of the condition ends fatally,” the Ministry of Health said.

Skopje-based Clinic of Gynecology and Obstetrics said that the baby is in good condition and is still in intensive care unit.