Health Ministry: Doctors to follow Infectious Clinic protocol for treating coronavirus patients

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – Family doctors who schedule coronavirus tests get their patients’ test results and know how to treat those recovering from the virus at home, the Health Ministry said in a press release Tuesday.

Patients recovering at home should be treated in line with the protocol established by a team of experts from the Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

The protocol entails that doctors contact the patient twice a day and report to the Health Ministry and the Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

1,200 family physicians are taking part in diagnosing and treating coronavirus patients. People with coronavirus symptoms should contact their doctor on the phone, instead of going to see them in person. Family physicians can determine whether someone should be tested for the coronavirus by asking a series of questions. If they determine there’s a need, they will schedule the test, the press release read.