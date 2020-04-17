Health Ministry confirms 36 new cases, 3 deceased, 18 recovered patients

Skopje, 17 April 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health confirmed Friday 36 new coronavirus cases, of which 22 in Skopje, 4 in Kumanovo, three each in Prilep, Struga and Veles and one in Bitola, bringing the total number of cases to 1117.

Three patients have died, an 85-year-old woman from Kumanovo, a 77-year-old woman from Krushevo, and a man from Labunishta, who underwent surgery at the Philip II hospital and passed away three days ago, with the family doctor informing the Public Health Institute that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eighteen patients have recovered in Skopje (11), Debar (2), and home treatment (5).

There were 437 tests made in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 10,859.