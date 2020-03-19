Health Ministry: 6 new coronavirus cases, total tally hits 48

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Six new patients have tested positive for the coronavirus by 16:00 on Thursday, bringing the total tally in the country up to 48, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

“Newly-diagnosed patients include a four-year-old girl from Shtip, who caught the virus in a kindergarten in England. Her family returned to North Macedonia on March 14, and adhered to self-isolation recommendations. They reported the case yesterday, two days after the girl started showing symptoms. Three new cases were registered in Debar, as part of the screening process. One person, who had been in contact with previously diagnosed patients, tested positive for the infection in Skopje. A woman from Gostivar, who recently returned from Switzerland and had been in contact with a sick person there, also tested positive for the coronavirus. After her return to North Macedonia she stayed in home isolation,” the press release read.

35 people, the press release underlined, are currently being tested for the coronavirus.