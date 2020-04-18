Health ministry: 53 new cases, 25 recovered patients

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 1,170, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Of the 53 cases, 13 are in Skopje, 9 in Kumanovo, 9 in Prilep, 4 in Tetovo, 12 in Veles, and two each in Struga, Bitola and Makedonski Brod.

The ministry says 25 patients have recovered, six of whom at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and the other 19 after home treatment.

There have been 697 tests made over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,556.