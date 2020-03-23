Health Ministry: 22 new coronavirus cases, total tally jumps to 136

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – 22 new cases of patients tested positive for the coronavirus were registered over the last 24-hours in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 136 until 12 pm, Health Ministry said Monday.

Of those, 15 are in Skopje, 4 in Debar, 2 in Kumanovo and one in Ohrid.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (81), in Debar (40), in Shtip (7), in Kumanovo (3), in Kavadarci (2), in Ohrid (2) and in Gostivar (1).

A 63-year-old man from Debar has died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases Sunday night and is the second coronavirus death in North Macedonia.