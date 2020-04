Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – The Health Ministry said Wednesday that 21 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,442.

Two patients have passed away – 50-year-old man from Skopje and 51-year-old man from Prilep – putting the death toll to 73 in the country.

Moreover, 38 patients have recovered and the tally of recovered patients now stands at 627.

There were 279 tests made in the past day, with 16,050 COVID-19 tests in total.