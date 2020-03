Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – 55 ventilators have been acquired, of which, 25 through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) financed by Norway and 30 through the UNDP financed by EU donation for managing the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted on Facebook.

He underlined at a press conference on Thursday that a donation consisting of 500,000 masks and 20,000 coronavirus tests should arrive next week.