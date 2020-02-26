Health Minister to hold news conference at 8:30 pm

Skopje, 26 February 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche will hold a press conference in the Government’s media center at 8:30 pm.

Earlier today, Minister Filipche confirmed North Macedonia’s first case of coronavirus: a 50-year-old woman who recently came back from Italy.

Addressing the public together with Zharko Karadzovski of the Public Health Institute and Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Filipche said there was no room to panic.

The woman was isolated in the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and given the right treatment, he said.

She entered the country at the Tabanovce border crossing in a van. In it were several other people. They will all be tested, the minister added.

The woman is completely aware and oriented in space, and breathing normally. mr/