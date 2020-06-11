0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Health Minister: State of emergency shouldn’t be extended, no need for other measures

Curfew has been, in a way, modified. As of now, there's no need for additional measures to be introduced, Health Minister Venko Filipche said, adding that daily epidemiological data were being analyzed.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 11 June 2020 16:58

“I think the COVID-19 response strategy shouldn’t be changed, it is a good one that is being upgraded based on characteristics, number of people, clusters, locations, etc,” he told a news conference Thursday.

Filipche noted that the state of emergency shouldn’t be extended.

“I think that intensive controls on the ground involving wearing masks and groupings, especially at night, will produce results,” he said.

 

