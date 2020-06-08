Health minister says not responsible for case hike, issued measures ‘well founded’

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday he does not feel responsible for the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases after the Government’s decision to relax restrictions.

“All measures we proposed to the Government were well founded and based on daily parameters and 14-day analyses. There is always one factor that cannot be predicted and this was exactly what happened – non-observance of measures at certain events,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

He said the new numbers resulted from family gatherings and events in the period between May 23-25, facts that are clearly stated in the epidemiological interviews.

“A vast majority of the people immediately say where they had been, who they had visited, how often they had contacts during the family visits. It is clear that the movement restrictions were not respected, along with the preventive measures of distancing and wearing masks,” added Filipche.