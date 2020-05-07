Health Minister: Possible easing of measures to be revealed Friday

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – At this point, it’s early to say whether conditions are in place to organize election. The process, alongside the relaxation of measures, will depend on the recommendations by experts, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday.

“We’ll wait until tomorrow to see the figures and analyses, to see what will be recommended regarding the easing of measures starting early next week, how certain sectors will be advised to work and how economic operators in these sectors should organize things. However, when it will start and the timetable will be made known today or tomorrow at the latest, based on which other plans could be made,” Filipche said in a statement for Kanal 5’s morning show.

The number of COVID-19 tests is decreasing, he said, because there are no patients.

The Minister also stated that asymptomatic virus carriers will be tested, including kindergarten staff, public transportation employers, health institution staff and other at-risk groups of citizens.

Although the number of confirmed cases is subsiding, Filipche stressed, the citizens must continue to adhere to the health recommendations.