Health Minister: Let’s protect those who provide us with everyday services

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – I call on citizens to wear protective gear when frequenting supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, if they suspect they have been infected with coronavirus, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted on his Facebook profile on Wednesday.

“Let’s protect those who have to work to provide us with everyday services. Supermarket, pharmacy, and bank employees are also exposed to great risk. Wear protective gear if you think you are infected and keep an appropriate distance from others. It’s up to us to act responsibly,” read Filipche’s post.

The Health Minister also thanked poster designers for their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus.