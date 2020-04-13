Health Minister: Gov’t not thinking of adopting additional coronavirus measures

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – The government is not thinking of adopting additional coronavirus measures or further extending curfew hours, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Monday.

“We believe there’s no need to implement additional restrictions anywhere. These measures should suffice, if people respect them,” he underlined.

Restrictions, however, will not be lifted any time soon, Filipche added, despite reports that they generate huge crowds at banks and supermarkets.

“Movement restriction measures aim to eliminate risks of big gatherings. Supermarkets and banks can control the crowd by organizing activities in line with social distancing measures,” Filipche said.

Life will certainly not go back to normal once restrictions are lifted, he added, because the risk of a sudden spike in cases is high, so officials are strategizing suitable steps.

Regarding the position to isolate cities due to the fact that people are planning holiday gatherings and lifting restrictions in the middle of May, during the Ramadan fast and Eid al-Fitr, the Minister underlined that measures are determined by medical indications.

“Restrictions will be lifted once the coronavirus peak passes and the number of new cases starts to decrease. We are a friendly nation and people always find a way to hang out regardless of holidays, so only medical indications will show when restrictions should be lifted,” Filipche said.

He also announced a screening in Debar, considering there are no new patients there. The donation of 20,000 anti-body screening tests will be used for this purpose.

“We will do a screening of about 20-30 percent of the population in the region, assessing the people’s immunity. This will be an excellent model that could be implemented across the country once the epidemiological curve drops,” said Filipche.