Health Minister Filipche urges citizens to respect measures, help healthcare workers

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – Healthcare workers are exhausted and running on empty. We’ll do everything in our power to support them, as we’ve done so far. The Ministry of Health is to mobilize all available resources to overcome the healthcare crisis, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Wednesday.

Healthcare workers, he added, have been working long hours for months on end and are exposed to great risk in order to save lives.

Citizens, the Minister underlined, can help their efforts by following three simple recommendations: wear face masks, practice social distancing, clean their hands often.

“This isn’t a special request, but it will help reduce the number of new cases and increase the one of recovered patients. Please respect measures so healthcare workers can get some rest and because it’s the only way to overcome the crisis,” Filipche said.