Health Minister Filipche takes part in video conference on COVID-19 situation in region

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche took part on Thursday in a video conference on the COVID-19 situation in Western Balkan countries, Greece, and Bulgaria.

Albanian Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu, Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Republika Srpska Health Minister Alen Šeranić, Kosovo Health Minister Armend Zemaj, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Deputy Minister of Health Goran Čerkez, the head of Serbia’s Public Health Institute Verica Jovanović and Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, also attended the meeting, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Participants briefed each other during the video conference, initiated by Minister Filipche, on the coronavirus situation in their respective countries, challenges they are facing with the start of the 2020/2021 school year, steps undertaken to prepare health systems for the fall, as well as the vaccine procurement process.

Filipche told counterparts that the COVID-19 situation in North Macedonia is stable. He added that the following the advice of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the government had decided that the 2020/2021 school year in North Macedonia start October 1.

Moreover, he noted that the country is preparing for the fall by building 16 modular clinics with funds secured through a World Bank loan.

Regarding vaccine procurement, Filipche underlined that North Macedonia is interested in acquiring shots and has therefore joined WHO’s COVAX programme. It has also received an offer to procure the AstraZeneca vaccine with help from Poland.

On the topic of borders and free movement of passengers, the Minister stressed at the video conference the need for coordinated approach to reopening borders and facilitating passengers’ crossing, while at the same time maintaining control over the coronavirus situation.

Meeting participants backed this initiative and agreed to draft a joint protocol on border operations. The document will be prepared by a working group made up of representatives from Western Balkan countries, Greece, and Bulgaria.

The protocol will be further discussed at the next video conference, set to take place in the next two weeks, the press release read.

Minister Kikilias congratulated his counterparts for efforts to deal with the pandemic, the Greek Health Ministry said in a press release, and pointed out that the region is faced with new challenges after reopening the economy and tourism sectors, MIA reported from Athens. Moreover, he presented at the video conference the Greek crisis management model.