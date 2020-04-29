Health Minister Filipche no longer in isolation, second coronavirus test negative

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – The second coronavirus test of Health Minister Venko Flipche has come back negative and he is no longer in self-isolation, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

“In the past two weeks, while I was self-isolating, I held regular online meetings with the Committee for Infectious Diseases, healthcare institutions, government and media. As of today, I will resume my regular activities at the Health Ministry and continue to manage the coronavirus situation in the country. Thank you for all your support,” Filipche said in the press release.